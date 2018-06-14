Canada and Argentina sign energy and mining MoUs

Ministers from Canada and Argentina on Thursday signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs), dealing with energy efficiency, mining policy and nuclear energy cooperation.

The MoUs demonstrate that the two countries place a high priority on energy efficiency as a means to reduce energy use and costs and achieve our climate goals, share a commitment to sustainable mineral resource development and continue to work toward a bilateral framework for collaboration on nuclear energy projects, research and development, and policies aimed at the sustainable development of nuclear energy.

The agreements were signed at the Group of Twenty Energy Transitions Ministerial meeting, in Argentina, which Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr and Argentina’s Energy and Mines Minister Juan Jose Aranguren attended.

"Major breakthroughs that truly accelerate our transition to a low-carbon economy can only come from collaboration. These agreements demonstrate that by leveraging our expertise and advancing energy cooperation we will move closer to meeting our climate change commitments and position Canada to be a leader in the clean growth economy,” Carr commented, according to a statement by the Department of Natural Resources.