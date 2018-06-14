http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.58 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 13.46 Change: 0.00
Au 1292.10 $/oz Change: -11.07
Pt 905.00 $/oz Change: 0.14
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Canada and Argentina sign energy and mining MoUs

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Canada and Argentina sign energy and mining MoUs

14th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Ministers from Canada and Argentina on Thursday signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs), dealing with energy efficiency, mining policy and nuclear energy cooperation.

The MoUs demonstrate that the two countries place a high priority on energy efficiency as a means to reduce energy use and costs and achieve our climate goals, share a commitment to sustainable mineral resource development and continue to work toward a bilateral framework for collaboration on nuclear energy projects, research and development, and policies aimed at the sustainable development of nuclear energy.

Advertisement

The agreements were signed at the Group of Twenty Energy Transitions Ministerial meeting, in Argentina, which Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr and Argentina’s Energy and Mines Minister Juan Jose Aranguren attended.

"Major breakthroughs that truly accelerate our transition to a low-carbon economy can only come from collaboration. These agreements demonstrate that by leveraging our expertise and advancing energy cooperation we will move closer to meeting our climate change commitments and position Canada to be a leader in the clean growth economy,” Carr commented, according to a statement by the Department of Natural Resources.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.372 1.136s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close