Caledonia reports fatality, flat Q2 production at Zim mine

Caledonia Mining Corporation’s 49%-owned Blanket mine, in Zimbabwe, produced 12 657 oz of gold in the quarter ended June 30.

Output was 2% lower quarter-on-quarter, but 1% higher year-on-year.

“Grade during the quarter was below our expectation, although grade has reverted to budgeted levels in recent weeks. The lower grade was partly a result of normal variations in the orebody and partly a one-off consequence of some modified mining practices which were adopted to improve safety,” CEO Steve Curtis said on Thursday.

Gold production for the first half of this year, at 25 582 oz, is, meanwhile, marginally ahead of the 25 316 oz produced in the first half of 2017, with the mine remaining on track to meet full-year guidance of 55 000 oz to 59 000 oz of gold.

Caledonia on Thursday further reported that the sinking of the central shaft is progressing as planned and within budget, with the shaft currently at a depth of 1 073 m.

“Sinking is currently paused due to the process of cutting stations for horizontal development on 30 level.

“The project continues to progress well and we look forward to commencing production from the central shaft in 2020, which is expected to deliver the company's growth plan to achieve 80 000 oz/y by 2021,” said Curtis.

HEALTH & SAFETY

Meanwhile, the gold miner on Thursday also reported that an employee had been killed in an accident in a development area of the Blanket mine mine.

"It is with great sadness that we announce a fatal accident at Blanket. This is a very disappointing setback to our efforts to improve safety at Blanket, which has been a key focus area for the business in 2018.

"My colleagues and I express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased," said Curtis