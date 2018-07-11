http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.78 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 13.44 Change: -0.12
Au 1252.64 $/oz Change: -3.97
Pt 841.50 $/oz Change: -3.63
 
Home / Sector News / Coal← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Buzzkill for US coal may come from weak yuan, not tariffs

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Buzzkill for US coal may come from weak yuan, not tariffs

11th July 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

NEW YORK – Washington’s trade war with Beijing doesn’t pose much of a direct threat to US coal miners, since just a tiny percent of their sales go to China. But Appalachia may feel some heat from the sinking value of the Chinese yuan.

A weaker Chinese currency makes it more expensive for the Asian giant to buy coal from the US or elsewhere. That’s particularly important for metallurgical coal – a component in steelmaking with a global market so tight that prices surge or dive when supply or demand fluctuates by a handful of tons. And since met coal is generally priced in US dollars, a falling yuan could prompt China to depend more on its own vast reserves rather than imports.

Advertisement

“There is concern developing in the met coal market as to how China’s weakened currency might impact its buying appetite for imported coals,” Mark Levin, an analyst at Seaport Global Securities, said in a note Tuesday. “When the Chinese hiccup, the rest of the global market tends to convulse.”

For now, fears appear to be speculative.

Advertisement

US coal exports climbed to the highest level in five years in April, in part due to strong demand from Asia, the US Energy Information Administration said Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chinese metallurgical coal production was down 2% through May compared with the prior year, and it’s still cheaper for the country to import the commodity than mine more of its own, according to Andrew Cosgrove of Bloomberg Intelligence. That’s helped keep global spot prices for metallurgical coal around $200 a metric ton, almost three times as high as when the market bottomed out in late 2015.

But China’s influence is vast. Two years ago, it curbed its own production of metallurgical coal, and global prices quadrupled in value, to almost $310 a metric ton. Prices have stayed above $140 since, benefiting US miners in places like southern West Virginia and Alabama, where companies went from bankruptcy to profitability and production has continued to rise.

“If the Chinese currency continues to weaken, it has the potential to cause Chinese imports to fall significantly,” Levin wrote. “How much the weakened yuan affects the coking coal market from here depends on the sustainability and severity of the decline.”

 

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:3.733 4.382s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close