http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1309.80 $/oz Change: -1.05
Pt 898.50 $/oz Change: -2.75
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Perth|Crushing|PROJECT|Systems|Products|Revenue Products|Systems|George Bauk|Western Australia|Western Australia
|Crushing|PROJECT|Systems|Products|Systems|||
perth|crushing|project|systems-company|products|revenue-products|systems|george-bauk|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Browns Range starts commissioning

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Browns Range starts commissioning

2nd May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Commissioning of the Browns Range heavy rare earths pilot plant project, in Western Australia, has started with the successful commissioning of the crushing circuit.

ASX-listed Northern Minerals said on Wednesday that the final component to the crushing circuit was delivered on site in April.

Advertisement

The plant is on schedule for completion by the end of June, with first heavy rare earth carbonate production slated for the September quarter.

“Commissioning at Browns Range has started well, with commissioning systems operating as expected when tested. We are on the cusp of production at Browns Range, with a heightened level of interest in the project globally as the only non-Chinese supplier of dysprosium,” said Northern Minerals MD George Bauk.

Advertisement

The pilot plant is expected to produce 573 000 kg of mixed heavy rare earth carbonate containing terbium and dysprosium as revenue products, over a three-year period.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.466 1.211s - 255pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close