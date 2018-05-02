Browns Range starts commissioning

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Commissioning of the Browns Range heavy rare earths pilot plant project, in Western Australia, has started with the successful commissioning of the crushing circuit.

ASX-listed Northern Minerals said on Wednesday that the final component to the crushing circuit was delivered on site in April.

The plant is on schedule for completion by the end of June, with first heavy rare earth carbonate production slated for the September quarter.

“Commissioning at Browns Range has started well, with commissioning systems operating as expected when tested. We are on the cusp of production at Browns Range, with a heightened level of interest in the project globally as the only non-Chinese supplier of dysprosium,” said Northern Minerals MD George Bauk.

The pilot plant is expected to produce 573 000 kg of mixed heavy rare earth carbonate containing terbium and dysprosium as revenue products, over a three-year period.