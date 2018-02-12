Browns Range pilot plant on track for completion in June

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Despite heavy rains in the area over the last two weeks causing some delays, rare earths developer Northern Minerals MD George Bauk confirmed in a progress update on Monday that the Browns Range pilot plant project, in Western Australia, was on track for completion by the end of June.

He said in a statement that turnkey solutions provider Primero Group continued to make steady progress on installation of structural steel and process plant modules, with electrical installation works having progressed and piping work having started.

The operations team continues with operational readiness work, progressing development of the commissioning plan, operations systems as well as the procurement of key supply contracts. The recruitment drive for the remainder of the operations team is under way.

Bauk said that, as a result of the successful share purchase programme (SPP) announced last month, the company could accelerate project enhancement initiatives at Browns Range. These include downstream processing options and an increase in exploration aimed at extending the potential mine life of the full-scale project from 11 years to more than 20 years.

Planning of drilling programmes, which are to begin in the June quarter, is under way. Drilling will be aimed at providing a first pass assessment of several new prospects and targets, as well as follow-up drilling at existing deposits and prospects to increase the project's mineral inventory.

On January 30, the company announced the extension of the SPP to February 12. Northern Minerals reported that it had received more than $10-million and that it would take up to about $11-million in the SPP.

The company has also received its second drawdown of $5.4-million from New York-based fund Brevet.

Through the development of its flagship project, the Browns Range project, Northern Minerals aims to be the first significant producer of dysprosium outside of China.