Brazilian agency fines Norsk Hydro unit in Para state

1st March 2018

By: Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian environmental agency Ibama fined Norsk Hydro's unit in the northern state of Para, the world's largest alumina refining plant, 20-million reais and ordered it to halt using its waste pool and drainage system, potentially halting all work at the plant, the regulator said in statement on Wednesday.

Ibama said in a statement that Hydro Alunorte was operating without environmental licenses and that heavy metals had been found in surface waters near the unit after rains caused what a Health Ministry watchdog institute has said was a leak. The company has denied there was a spill, but has said it would comply with an earlier order to halt production by 50%.

Edited by: Reuters

