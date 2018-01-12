http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.94 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.41 Change: 0.01
Au 1328.53 $/oz Change: 90.69
Pt 990.50 $/oz Change: 113.00
 
Home / Sector News / Diamonds← Back
GABORONE|ANGLO AMERICAN|Botswana|De Beers|Debswana|Diamonds|Okavango Diamond Company|Botswana|China|United States|Haar|Marcus
|Botswana|Diamonds|||
gaborone|anglo-american-company|botswana|de-beers|debswana|diamonds|okavango-diamond-company|botswana-country|china|united-states|haar|marcus
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Botswana’s Okavango posts record diamond sales at $567m

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Botswana’s Okavango posts record diamond sales at $567m

12th January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

GABORONE – Botswana’s Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) posted a 4% jump in sales to $567-million in 2017, the highest annual sales since its formation in 2013, the company said on Thursday.

The State-owned company sold 3.41-million carats of diamonds in 2017, managing director Marcus ter Haar told Reuters, adding that the year was characterised by healthy demand and prices in the first half, weakening from July through to November.

Advertisement

"December saw rough (diamond) prices beginning to strengthen and all things being equal, together with what seems to have been a favourable season in the US and China, ODC remains cautiously optimistic for the first half of 2018,” he said.

ODC, which held 10 tenders in 2017, sells 15% of the production of Debswana, a joint venture between Botswana’s government and Anglo American's De Beers.

Advertisement

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.463 1.354s - 616pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close