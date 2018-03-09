Botswana pays Russia's Norilsk Nickel $45m to settle mine sale dispute

GABORONE – Botswana has paid Norilsk Nickel $45-million to settle a dispute after its State-run mining company pulled out of buying a stake in a South African mine from the Russian firm, the minerals minister said on Friday.

Botswana's state-run BCL Mine pulled out of a 3-billion pula ($281-million) deal in October 2016 to buy a 50% stake in Nkomati Nickel Mine from Norilsk due to a lack of funds, prompting the Russian firm to file a legal claim.

Minister of Minerals Sadique Kebonang confirmed the settlement to Reuters and said the payment was approved through a presidential directive on January 24.

Norilsk Nickel declined to comment.