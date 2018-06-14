http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.63 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 13.23 Change: 0.07
Au 1302.46 $/oz Change: 8.60
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: 9.59
 
Home / Sector News / Health & Safety← Back
Resources|Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva Mine
Resources|
resources|stillwaters-kloof-ikamva-mine
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Body of missing Sibanye employee recovered

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Body of missing Sibanye employee recovered

14th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Mine rescue teams have located and retrieved the body of the fifth employee that went missing at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva mine.

"The bodies of all five employees who entered an abandoned area on Monday have now been recovered and sadly five colleagues lost their lives in this tragic accident," Sibanye said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

It added that a thorough investigation by management and the Department of Mineral Resources and other stakeholders will be performed to understand the events and actions leading to this incident.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.594 1.243s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close