Body of missing Sibanye employee recovered

Mine rescue teams have located and retrieved the body of the fifth employee that went missing at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva mine.

"The bodies of all five employees who entered an abandoned area on Monday have now been recovered and sadly five colleagues lost their lives in this tragic accident," Sibanye said in a statement on Thursday morning.

It added that a thorough investigation by management and the Department of Mineral Resources and other stakeholders will be performed to understand the events and actions leading to this incident.



