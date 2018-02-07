Board and management changes announced at Plymouth

http://www.miningweekly.com
7th February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Lithium-focused Plymouth Minerals on Wednesday announced board and management changes as part of its continued focus to advance the San Jose lithium/tin project, in Spain.

Plymouth, which plans to change its name to Infinity Lithium, said it had strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Ryan Parkin as general manager of corporate development. The chartered accountant brings 15 years of specific experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital raisings and start-ups to the company.

“This is a value-adding change as we focus and rebalance our team…,” commented Plymouth MD Adrian Byass.

Meanwhile, the company also announced the resignation of Christian Cordier from his role as nonexecutive director. Cordier has extensive business experience in Africa and joined Plymouth when it bought its African potash assets in 2016.

The company, however, will now divest of the potash assets, in Gabon, as it narrows its focus to lithium and the advancement of its San Jose project.

Plymouth will seek approval for its name change at its shareholder meeting on February 28.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

