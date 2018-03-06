Bluejay scoops Greenland prospector and developer award

http://www.miningweekly.com
6th March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Dual-listed Bluejay Mining has been awarded the ‘Prospector and Developer of the Year 2017’ award by the Greenland government.

The award is given to companies or individuals who have demonstrated initiative and innovation within Greenland's mineral industry, robust environmental practices and social responsibility, as well as providing inspiration on how to successfully explore in Greenland.

The award win was announced at the government of Greenland's Greenland Day reception at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2018 convention, in Toronto, this week.

"It's pleasing to have Dundas and our work recognised as an industry leader by the government of Greenland. This is a strong vote of confidence and support for the project, as well as recognising the success we have had in the identification and rapid advancement of the Dundas titanium project,” commented CEO Roderick McIllree.

Bluejay, which is listed on the Aim and FSE, also owns the Disko-Nuussuaq magmatic massive sulphide nickel/copper/platinum project in Finland, where it is the largest licence holder.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

