http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.47 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 11.66 Change: -0.03
Au 1347.69 $/oz Change: -12.78
Pt 1013.00 $/oz Change: 1.89
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|London|Bluebird Ventures|Exploration|Projects|Southern Gold|Waste|Asia|South Korea|Gubong Mine|Colin Patterson|Kochang|Waste
Gold||Exploration|Projects|Waste||||Waste
gold|london|bluebird-ventures|exploration|projects|southern-gold|waste-company|asia|south-korea|gubong-mine|colin-patterson|kochang|waste
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bluebird to inject new life into old South Korean gold veins

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bluebird to inject new life into old South Korean gold veins

19th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – Asia-focused mine developer Bluebird Ventures, with venture partner Southern Gold, plans to reopen South Korean gold mines closed decades ago and is aiming for profits of around $100/t, Bluebird's CEO said.

The mines closed in the late 1960s and 1970s when the gold price was less than $140/oz, making them uneconomic, compared with more than $1 300 now.

Advertisement

Colin Patterson, CEO of Bluebird, said in an interview his focus was on the Gubong and Kochang mines, which are established assets, rather than exploration projects, making them more attractive to risk-averse London investors.

Bluebird's London share price has risen nearly 9 percent this year as it added Kochang to plans which already included the Gubong mine.

Advertisement

Patterson said the company's aim was to report on the feasibility of reopening the mines by the end of the second quarter and the joint venture agreement, making it the operator, would then be concluded.

Bluebird will then build a proof-of-concept plant with a view to a net profit of $100/t, scaling up to 200 tonnes per day and eventually 1 000 t/d.

Four years from now, Patterson said production should be 50 000 oz/y.

"The broader aim is to be the pre-eminent mine developer in South Korea and to bring back to life the towns of Gubong and Kochang," Patterson said.

Southern Gold this month issued a statement saying it was suspected that "much of the mineralisation that was considered waste in the 1970s is now likely economic".

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.343 1.226s - 617pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close