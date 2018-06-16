http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.60 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 13.43 Change: 0.00
Au 1279.74 $/oz Change: -20.27
Pt 887.50 $/oz Change: -16.57
 
Home / World News / Asia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Big metal is conspicuously tight-lipped on US-China rift

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Big metal is conspicuously tight-lipped on US-China rift

16th June 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TORONTO – If mining companies are as bothered by Trump’s tariffs as investors appear to be, they’re not saying.

A full-out trade war between the US and China could negatively affect the metals and mining sector in several ways. China could respond to Friday’s US tariffs by cutting imports of raw materials, hurting corporate revenue and weighing on metals prices.

Advertisement

If it also hikes domestic production of resources like copper or coal, the boost to supply could be a double-whammy for prices. Meanwhile, US tariffs on a huge range of equipment and parts could feed inflation, driving up miner’s costs.

Despite this – and a sell-off in metals equities that made the sector the worst performer on the S&P 500 – many miners opted to bite their tongues.

Advertisement

“We do not have comments at this time,” Eric Kinneberg, a spokesman for Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan, said by email as the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer’s stock fell as much as 5.3%. Barrick Gold, which has significant assets in Nevada, also declined to comment. Nucor, the largest US steelmaker, said by email it had “nothing today” – a stark contrast to its positive reactions to US tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum imports earlier this year.

Other metal producers opted to deliver carefully measured statements.

‘NOT CLEAR’
“It’s not clear at this point if the proposed tariffs will have any material impact on our costs or operations,” Omar Jabara, a spokesman for US-based Newmont Mining, said by email. “We would have to analySs the proposed list and see what if any of the targeted products are sourced in China.”

Most of the gold miner’s machinery is provided by Caterpillar, he said. Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of mining equipment, declined to comment.

Alcoa’s commentary was slightly more direct. “Alcoa encourages the administration to engage China in addressing the critical issue of global overcapacity,” the largest US aluminum producer said by email.

Vancouver-based Teck Resources, which was heading for its biggest loss of the year in Toronto trading, noted most of its operations are outside the US.

“We don’t believe the measures will have a direct impact on our business,” Chris Stannell said by email. “However, ultimately commodity demand is directly linked to global economic growth.”

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.719 1.373s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close