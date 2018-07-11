http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.79 Change: -0.14
R/$ = 13.48 Change: -0.16
Au 1250.55 $/oz Change: -6.06
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -5.63
 
Home / Sector News / Ferrous Metals / Ferrous Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

BHP gains green light for long-term Pilbara expansion

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

BHP gains green light for long-term Pilbara expansion

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Reuters

11th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australia Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved mining major BHP’s long-term mining plan in the Pilbara.

BHP is planning to expand its iron-ore operations, with plans to more than double current production to 350-million tonnes a year, with the ultimate objective of exporting 450-million tonnes a year in the longer term.

Advertisement

The miner said that to achieve this target, it would investigate the development of new mines and supporting infrastructure, including bringing new orebodies into operation. The proposal also included potential capacity upgrades at its rail lines.

The company plans to develop these projects over the next 50 years.

Advertisement

EPA deputy chairperson Robert Harvey said the EPA had given the strategic proposal careful consideration over the past six years, including impacts to fauna, flora, surface and ground water, air quality and social surrounds.

“The benefit of assessing a strategic proposal is that we are able to take a bigger picture view of the potential environmental impacts the proposals may have,” Harvey said.

“Through the assessment process the EPA was able to consider the cumulative impacts of BHP’s future proposals, rather than assessing impacts on a case-by-case basis, as individual mines or developments are proposed.

“The EPA’s environmental impact assessment on BHP’s strategic proposal outlines the conditions that may be applied to each development, including environmental management plans, a greenhouse gas management plan and a mine closure plan.”

Under the Environmental Protection Act, a strategic proposal identifies one or more future proposals that may, individually or in combination, have a significant effect on the environment.

Harvey said BHP would still be required to refer individual proposals outlined in the strategic document as derived proposals to the EPA to determine if they met the high environmental standards set by the strategic assessment.

Each referral would be released for public comment.

“Once a derived proposal is referred to the EPA, the authority will determine if there is any significant new information, or if there has been a significant change in the relevant environmental factors, since the strategic proposal was assessed, that would require the reassessment of the issues raised by the referred proposal,” Harvey said.

The Minister for Environment is expected to make a final decision on BHP’s plans.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.005 1.578s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close