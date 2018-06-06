Berkeley Energia lists on LSE

Uranium miner Berkeley Energia officially listed on the LSE on Wednesday.

The company also received confirmation from Spanish authorities that its shares will be admitted to trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange (SSE) soon.

"The listings represent a major step forward for the company as we progress with the Salamanca project, providing economic stimulus and creating badly needed jobs in a region with some of the highest levels of unemployment in Europe,” CEO Paul Atherley said in a statement on Wednesday.

Berkeley will be Spain's only listed mining company.

The company is not raising any funds or issuing any new shares in connection with the LSE and SSE admissions.

Issued share capital on the LSE will be 254.68-million ordinary shares.