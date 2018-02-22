http://www.miningweekly.com
Beacon buys surplus process plant equipment from Kin Mining

22nd February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold development company Beacon Minerals on Thursday announced that it would buy several items of the mothballed Lawlers processing plant from Kin Mining to use in its Jaurdi gold project, north-west of Coolgardie, Western Australia.

Beacon has executed a purchase agreement to acquire the components that Kin will not be using for its Leonora gold project for A$600 000. These items include three leach tanks, six absorption tanks, a 450 kW ball mill and a fine ore bin discharge and feed conveyor.

Kin bought the Lawlers plant from Gold Fields’ Agnew mine for A$2.5-million last year.

Beacon and Kin have agreed to work closely on the removal of the components. Not only would this include Beacon meeting the costs of dismantling and removing, but it would also enable cost savings in shared resources for the overall dismantling activity.

Kin said in a statement that it continued to consider the tenders for the contract to dismantle its components of the Lawlers plant, which were to be transported and used at the Leonora project, about 160 km from the Agnew mine.

Kin also said that it would look for other opportunities to maximise its return from other Lawlers plant components that was not required for Leonora’s construction.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

