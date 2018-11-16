http://www.miningweekly.com
Barrick Gold aims to boost dividend in future – incoming CFO

16th November 2018

By: Bloomberg

TORONTO – Barrick Gold intends to grow future dividends via stronger operating cash flows, non-core asset sales and lower overhead and interest costs, the incoming CFO said in an investor presentation Friday.

"The company has made it very clear that paying dividends will be a key deliverable and important objective for the new group," Graham Shuttleworth said via webcast from London.

"This has already been demonstrated by Barrick's commitment to increase the full-year 2018 dividend by 25% to 16c. Going forward, new Barrick intends to grow its dividend over time," he said ahead of the $6.1-billion merger with Randgold Resources expected to close January 1.

Edited by: Bloomberg

