Barrick, DRC President confirm partnership to grow DRC gold mining industry

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi and Barrick Gold Corporation executive chairperson John Thornton on Wednesday confirmed a partnership to develop the country’s gold mining industry.

The two held a meeting during Tshisekedi’s State visit to the US.

Barrick operates the Kibali gold mine, in the DRC, and has an extensive exploration programme designed to find and develop more world-class orebodies in the country.

In a speech to the US Chamber of Commerce, Tshisekedi said that, while the DRC was potentially the wealthiest country on earth in terms of natural resources, it remains one of its poorest.

It was his administration’s intention to effect economic and financial reforms and development with the help of the international community, especially the US.

After the meeting, Thornton said he had been encouraged by the DRC President’s vision of attracting foreign investment and supporting the development of the DRC’s mining industry in a spirit of partnership.

“As the value leader in the global gold sector, Barrick offers the DRC peerless exploration, technical and financial support and, through Kibali, has proved its commitment to the country, the people and its local partners.

“We look forward to continue making a significant and growing contribution to the DRC’s economy and to unlocking the enormous value of its mineral potential,” he said.