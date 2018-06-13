http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1294.33 $/oz Change: -3.52
Pt 894.50 $/oz Change: -11.72
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ball set rolling for development of India’s largest coal block in West Bengal

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ball set rolling for development of India’s largest coal block in West Bengal

13th June 2018

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – The ball has been set rolling for development of the Deocha-Pachami coal block, which at an estimated two-billion tons of coal is India’s largest.

The block has been allocated to the government of West Bengal for development and production from the asset.

Advertisement

Although development plans are yet to be worked out, indications are that the project will entail the adoption of the biggest underground mining operation in the country in recent years, with production of up to 40-million tons a year.

In fact, in anticipation of securing the country’s largest coal block, the West Bengal government earlier this year signed a memorandum of understanding with Poland to source equipment and technology for underground mining, government officials here said.

Advertisement

The officials said that back-of-the-envelope calculations indicate that a phased development of the block would entail an estimated $1.8-billion investment for an underground mining project to get the asset into production in the first phase.

The West Bengal government is toying with various options as a model for development of the block. Local mining agencies, like West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation or West Bengal Power Development Corporation, could be entrusted to undertake the project, which, in turn, would appoint a suitable mine developer-operator. Or the local government could look at a special purpose vehicle with any of the local agencies having a majority stake in it and offering a minority equity holding to an international mining major, the officials said.

While the production capacity target of the project has already been set at about 40-million tons a year, the implementing agency will be so modelled so that it does not entail any direct investments by the cash strapped West Bengal government.

According to government geological data available for Deocha-Pacham on depth-wise availability of reserves, about 1.078-billion tons of coal were available at depths between 300 to 600 m, 795-million tons between 600 m to 1 200 m and 152-million tons between 0 and 300 m.

It is pointed out that Indian mining companies do not have the technical expertise to mine at depths beyond 300 m and coupled with the fact that the reserve has thick overburden of laterite and basalt, underground mining with technology sourced from overseas, like Poland, was the only viable option to bring the asset into production.

While the West Bengal government is touting the reserve and project’s production capacity as the second largest single mining project in the world, mining technologists pointed out the challenges of sourcing underground mining technology, including adoption of using longwall in which India has tardy experience.

At the same time, finding ready buyers among thermal power plants for such volumes of coal from a single mine would be difficult and the project would need to incorporate production of coal-based specialty chemicals, methanol and coal-to-liquid to ensure optimal value realisations from  the coal produced.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.238 1.039s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close