http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.13 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 12.37 Change: -0.01
Au 1330.06 $/oz Change: -1.74
Pt 925.50 $/oz Change: 1.80
 
Home / Sector News / Lithium← Back
Perth|Alliance Mineral|Logistics|PROJECT|Resources|Tawana Resources|Bald Hill|Mark Calderwood|Western Australia|Western Australia
|Logistics|PROJECT|Resources|||||
perth|alliance-mineral|logistics|project|resources|tawana-resources|bald-hill|mark-calderwood|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bald Hill hauls first concentrate

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bald Hill hauls first concentrate

24th April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Bald Hill lithium and tantalum mine, in Western Australia, has hauled its first spodumene concentrate, one month after first concentrate was produced.

Joint venture partners Tawana Resources and Alliance Mineral Assets on Tuesday reported that an initial shipment of 3 250 t of spodumene would reach the berth at Esperance on May 2.

Advertisement

“Completion of the logistics around the initial shipment of lithium concentrate represents another key milestone for the mine,” said Tawana MD Mark Calderwood.

A second larger shipment of Bald Hill concentrate is expected later in May.

Advertisement

The A$42.2-million Bald Hill project is expected to deliver 155 000 t/y of spodumene concentrate and 260 000 lb/y of tantalum pentoxide over a mine life of 3.6 years.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.463 1.129s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close