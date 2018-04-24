Bald Hill hauls first concentrate

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Bald Hill lithium and tantalum mine, in Western Australia, has hauled its first spodumene concentrate, one month after first concentrate was produced.

Joint venture partners Tawana Resources and Alliance Mineral Assets on Tuesday reported that an initial shipment of 3 250 t of spodumene would reach the berth at Esperance on May 2.

Advertisement



“Completion of the logistics around the initial shipment of lithium concentrate represents another key milestone for the mine,” said Tawana MD Mark Calderwood.

A second larger shipment of Bald Hill concentrate is expected later in May.

Advertisement



The A$42.2-million Bald Hill project is expected to deliver 155 000 t/y of spodumene concentrate and 260 000 lb/y of tantalum pentoxide over a mine life of 3.6 years.