Avanco cuts Antas production

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Plant operations and most mining activities have been suspended at the Antas openpit mine, in Brazil, as a strike by truck drivers drags on.

ASX-listed Avanco Resources has previously warned that operations at Antas would be affected by the strike, as fuel and consumables failed to be delivered to site, while road blocks on highways prevented the dispatch of copper to port.

Avanco on Tuesday said that in addition to activities at Antas being scaled back, the miner has also suspended the drilling programme at its Pantera project.

The electricity supply to the Antas plant is sourced from the grid, and the ASX-listed Avanco told shareholders that plant operations could be quickly restarted, if so desired.

The impact of the scaled back activities on production and costs could not be accurately determined at this stage, Avanco said, however, the company noted that it currently had sufficient working capital to continue paying its creditors.