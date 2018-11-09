http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.20 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 14.32 Change: 0.05
Au 1208.29 $/oz Change: -12.54
Pt 855.00 $/oz Change: -6.84
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Australia state to roll out new mine rehabilitation rules

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Australia state to roll out new mine rehabilitation rules

9th November 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MELBOURNE - Australia's Queensland state is set to unveil proposed resource regulations next week that will require miners to pay into an "insurance fund" for the remediation of old mines.

The regulations, if enacted, will impact the likes of BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Glencore, which all have operations in the mineral-rich state. The new rules would be the most significant reform of the state's rehabilitation framework in nearly two decades, the Queensland government said.

Advertisement

"I'm confident this legislation strikes the right balance for the environment and the resources sector, while ensuring resource companies, not taxpayers, foot the bill for the rehabilitation of failed mines or stranded assets," Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said in a statement.

"All miners (will) have to pay into what is essentially an insurance fund to ensure that mine rehabilitation ... happens in Queensland and we don't leave a legacy for future generations where there are abandoned mines," she told local radio.

Advertisement

Queensland is one of the largest seaborne exporters of coal in the world, and is also in the world's top five regions for producing zinc, lead, bauxite - which is made into aluminium - and silver.

The amendments to the regulation, first proposed in October 2017, will be introduced into parliament for debate next week.

Top global miner BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie said the company had been in protracted consultations with the state government over the issue.

"We have found it a relatively sensible debate and clearly we are not in support of everything that is being proposed, but we actually feel listened to and we understand why we have to have the discussion," Mackenzie told reporters during a briefing following the company's AGM in Adelaide on Thursday.

Queensland's resources sector adds more than A$55-billion to the state's bottom line and contributes more than A$4-billion in royalties, according to the Queensland Resources Council.

Shane Goodwin, head of corporate affairs at Australia's New Century Resources, which is currently remediating what was once the world's biggest zinc mine by reprocessing waste material and exporting it, said the legislation was supportive for the industry and for smaller miners.

Among amendments the state was considering was allowing some miners to post insurance bonds in place of large cash holdings, which are particularly painful for small to medium size players in the capital intensive industry.

"This new legislation from our perspective is very beneficial and for the whole industry is beneficial as well," Goodwin said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.244 1.906s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close