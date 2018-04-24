http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1330.40 $/oz Change: 4.65
Pt 929.50 $/oz Change: 10.66
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Expertise|Africa|Aton|Business|EDAG|Environment|Financial|M&R|Mining|Murray & Roberts|Old Mutual|Public Investment Corporation|Safety|Technology|Training|Africa|South Africa|Business To Business|Mining|Service|Services|Technology-based Expertise|Operations
Expertise|Africa|Business|Environment|Financial|Mining|Safety|Technology|Training|Africa||Service|Services||Operations
expertise|africa-company|aton|business|edag|environment|financial|mr|mining|murray-roberts|old-mutual|public-investment-corporation|safety|technology|training|africa|south-africa|business-to-business|mining-industry-term|service|services|technology-based-expertise|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Aton’s wooing of M&R shareholders continues

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Aton’s wooing of M&R shareholders continues

24th April 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

As it continues to seek support from Murray & Roberts (M&R) shareholders for its R15 a share buyout offer, German investment company Aton on Tuesday released salient information related to its buyout offer to address “stakeholder concerns”.

This follows after some of M&R’s largest shareholders, including Old Mutual and the Public Investment Corporation, said they would reject Aton’s offer.

Advertisement

Aton said its offer constitutes a foreign direct investment of up to R6.7-billion into South Africa and reiterated that it does not plan to delist M&R from the JSE.

Aton further motivated that it has a proven record and experience in the mining industry and also in service-oriented business-to-business businesses.

Advertisement

“Additionally, Aton can provide complementary technology-based expertise to M&R to unlock future growth,” said Aton.

The company added that Aton and its mining services provider affiliate Redpath’s raise-boring competency is “best-in-class” and can leverage M&R’s profile, especially in South Africa.

Moreover, Aton stated that a potential future combination of Aton’s Redpath into M&R’s mining platform would contribute to M&R’s geographic expansion and size, and that M&R would benefit through Aton’s financial strength and scale, “which ultimately puts M&R’s competitive positioning beyond traditional markets”.

In terms of employee benefits, Aton highlighted that employee training and skills development are an integral part of Aton’s strategy and values.

Additionally, Aton claimed that employee safety is an absolute priority and that it appreciates strong relationships with trade unions.

Aton assured M&R shareholders that it recognises the importance of broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) and the local operating environment, noting that transformation is an integral part of Aton’s strategy for South African operations.

The company said it would ensure a close working relationships with M&R’s BBBEE shareholders that remain invested in M&R.

Finally, Aton affirmed that the company represents the generation-spanning investment company of a respected German family and that it has a long-term view on investments and employees.

“We have increased the workforce of our portfolio company Edag from about 6 100 to 8 400 employees within the last five years, and increased Aton’s workforce from about 15 000 to 19 500 within the last five years.”

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.283 1.064s - 307pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close