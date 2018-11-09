http://www.miningweekly.com
Atlas compulsory acquisiton set to start

Atlas compulsory acquisiton set to start

9th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Hancock Prospecting will start the compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in ASX-listed Atlas Iron, after gaining more than a 90% shareholding in the takeover target at the end of the offer on October 12.

Hancock’s subsidiary Redstone Corporation on Friday told Altas that it would lodge a notice of compulsory acquisition for the remaining shares in Atlas under the same terms as the offer, namely 4.6c a share.

Atlas in October appointed Sanjiv Manchanda as chief executive in a board overhaul, replacing Cliff Lawrenson, after the A$390-million offer closed.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
