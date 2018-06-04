Assay results at Cora Gold’s Sanankoro continue to be encouraging

Aim-listed Cora Gold on Monday reported encouraging assay results from its Sanankoro gold project, in southern Mali, which CEO Dr Jonathan Forster says confirms previous work at the Zone A area of the project.

“The overall scale and quality of Sanankoro is remarkable. We have received consistently encouraging results from drilling at this project, with today's assay results from core drilling confirming previous work at the Zone A area of the project. It is pleasing to see confirmation of the higher grades that can be achieved in these types of heterogeneous quartz stockwork systems,” he enthused.

In addition, Cora’s step-out reconnaissance drilling north of Zone B continues to demonstrate the large-scale potential of the Sanankoro gold zone, Forster said, which has now been extended to some 5.2 km, and with every potential for it to continue to grow.

Further, gold assay results from a reconnaissance drill programme have now extended the Sanankoro gold zone to over 5 km in length, from the southern end of Zone A through to the new extension confirmed north of Zone B.

The latest aircore and reverse circulation drill programme comprised a set of six drill fences set typically between 240 m and 280 m apart, except for one fence where access constraints across an alluvial plain increased the intervening distance to 600 m, Cora Gold stated.

A distance of some 1.6 km of strike length has been covered by this reconnaissance drilling.

Anomalous gold values were locally recovered in these areas, pointing to the likely presence of the gold structure.