http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1296.10 $/oz Change: -3.36
Pt 908.00 $/oz Change: -3.90
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Gold|PROJECT|Systems|Mali|Heterogeneous Quartz Stockwork Systems|Systems|Cora Gold|Drilling|Jonathan Forster|Southern Mali
Gold|PROJECT|Systems||Systems|Drilling||
gold|project|systems-company|mali|heterogeneous-quartz-stockwork-systems|systems|cora-gold-person|drilling|jonathan-forster|southern-mali
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Assay results at Cora Gold’s Sanankoro continue to be encouraging

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Assay results at Cora Gold’s Sanankoro continue to be encouraging

4th June 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Cora Gold on Monday reported encouraging assay results from its Sanankoro gold project, in southern Mali, which CEO Dr Jonathan Forster says confirms previous work at the Zone A area of the project.

“The overall scale and quality of Sanankoro is remarkable. We have received consistently encouraging results from drilling at this project, with today's assay results from core drilling confirming previous work at the Zone A area of the project. It is pleasing to see confirmation of the higher grades that can be achieved in these types of heterogeneous quartz stockwork systems,” he enthused.

Advertisement

In addition, Cora’s step-out reconnaissance drilling north of Zone B continues to demonstrate the large-scale potential of the Sanankoro gold zone, Forster said, which has now been extended to some 5.2 km, and with every potential for it to continue to grow.

Further, gold assay results from a reconnaissance drill programme have now extended the Sanankoro gold zone to over 5 km in length, from the southern end of Zone A through to the new extension confirmed north of Zone B.

Advertisement

The latest aircore and reverse circulation drill programme comprised a set of six drill fences set typically between 240 m and 280 m apart, except for one fence where access constraints across an alluvial plain increased the intervening distance to 600 m, Cora Gold stated.

A distance of some 1.6 km of strike length has been covered by this reconnaissance drilling.

Anomalous gold values were locally recovered in these areas, pointing to the likely presence of the gold structure.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.212 0.973s - 258pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close