http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1334.29 $/oz Change: 6.17
Pt 1013.50 $/oz Change: 15.43
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Construction|Johannesburg|Aspire Mining|Coal|Components|Contractor|Ferrostaal Mining Services|Finance|Logistics|Mining|PROJECT|transport|Advisory Services|Finance Providers|Mining|Services|Services Contractor|Drilling|Infrastructure|Neil Wilson
Construction||Coal|Components|Contractor|Finance|Logistics|Mining|PROJECT|transport|Services||Drilling|Infrastructure|
construction|johannesburg|aspire-mining|coal|components|contractor|ferrostaal-mining-services|finance|logistics|mining|project|transport|advisory-services|finance-providers|mining-industry-term|services|services-contractor|drilling|infrastructure|neil-wilson
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Aspire progresses path to feasibility for Nuurstei project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Aspire progresses path to feasibility for Nuurstei project

19th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Mongolian metallurgical coal explorer and infrastructure company Aspire Mining has completed several key steps as it works towards providing the foundation for the start of a feasibility for its Nuurstei coking coal project.

The company appointed Neil Wilson as project manager for the Nuurstei project and responsible for managing the upcoming drilling and sampling programme, the mining and delivery of the raw coal purchases, completion of the feasibility study and eventually, the future mine construction and operation.

Advertisement

Further, the ASX-listed company appointed drilling and support services contractor Ferrostaal Mining Services to manage drilling and sampling activities, to advise on washability testwork and to provide other components of the feasibility study.

RPM Global has been appointed to provide technical advisory services, including the initial Joint Ore Reserve Committee 2012 reserve statement and updated resource statement.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aspire has agreed to purchase 100 000 t of raw coal from an adjacent mine owned by a Mongolian government agency to test transport and market logistics and costs for the feasibility study.

Discussions with potential customers and mine finance providers continued.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.219 1.081s - 296pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close