Aspire progresses path to feasibility for Nuurstei project

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Mongolian metallurgical coal explorer and infrastructure company Aspire Mining has completed several key steps as it works towards providing the foundation for the start of a feasibility for its Nuurstei coking coal project.

The company appointed Neil Wilson as project manager for the Nuurstei project and responsible for managing the upcoming drilling and sampling programme, the mining and delivery of the raw coal purchases, completion of the feasibility study and eventually, the future mine construction and operation.

Further, the ASX-listed company appointed drilling and support services contractor Ferrostaal Mining Services to manage drilling and sampling activities, to advise on washability testwork and to provide other components of the feasibility study.

RPM Global has been appointed to provide technical advisory services, including the initial Joint Ore Reserve Committee 2012 reserve statement and updated resource statement.

Meanwhile, Aspire has agreed to purchase 100 000 t of raw coal from an adjacent mine owned by a Mongolian government agency to test transport and market logistics and costs for the feasibility study.

Discussions with potential customers and mine finance providers continued.