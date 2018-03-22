Aspire halts drilling at Nuurstei, reviews rail feasibiity

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Coal developer Aspire Mining has temporarily halted the drilling programme at its Nuurstei coking coal project, in Mongolia, as it holds additional discussions with the nearby communities.

Aspire holds a mining lease for its Nuurstei coking coal project, which gives the company a 30-year tenure over the licenced area.

Aspire told shareholders on Thursday that despite the delay in exploration, steps towards completing a feasibility study were continuing as planned, with an indicative bulk sample now on its way for comprehensive coke oven testing in Australia.

Meanwhile, Aspire has also received a draft feasibility study for the Erdenet to Ovoot railway project, which has again confirmed the financial viability of the railway project.

The company said that costs of construction of the railway in the draft, on a very preliminary review, were comparable to the first stage feasibility study completed in January last year.

Aspire is now assessing the draft feasibility study and will provide feedback to shareholders.

The Erdenet to Ovoot railway is a critical component of the development of the Ovoot coking coal project, which hosts 255-million tonnes of coal reserves and can sustain production of ten-million tonnes a year over 21 years.