http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.79 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 12.08 Change: 0.05
Au 1332.36 $/oz Change: -4.09
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: -16.01
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Agriculture|Gold|Johannesburg|Africa|Ghana|IGF|Industrial|Mining|Sustainable|Africa|Asia|Congo|Cote D'Ivoire|Ghana|Mali|Sudan|Tanzania|Artisanal And Small-scale Mining|Artisanal And Small-scale Mining Sector|Industrial Mining|Asia|Central|Oceania|South America|Greg Radford|Central America|Latin America|Oceania|South America|Sub-Saharan Africa
Agriculture|Gold||Africa|Ghana|Industrial|Mining|Sustainable|Africa||Ghana|Tanzania||||
agriculture|gold|johannesburg|africa-company|ghana-company|igf|industrial|mining|sustainable|africa|asia|congo|cote-divoire|ghana|mali|sudan|tanzania|artisanal-and-smallscale-mining|artisanal-and-small-scale-mining-sector|industrial-mining|asia-music-album|central-music-album|oceania-music-album|south-america-music-album|greg-radford|central-america-region|latin-america-region|oceania|south-america-region|subsaharan-africa
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Artisanal, small-scale mining explodes amid rising prices

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Artisanal, small-scale mining explodes amid rising prices

22nd January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – A new report has revealed explosive growth in the number of artisanal and small-scale miners worldwide over the past two decades amid rising mineral prices and a general struggle in earning a living from agriculture.

The Intergovernmental Forum (IGF) on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development estimated a more than doubling in the number of artisanal and small-scale miners from six-million in 1993 to 13-million in 1999.

Advertisement

By 2017, this figure had grown to 40.5-million, a further significant surge on the 30-million reported in 2014.

That compares with only seven-million people working in industrial mining in 2013.

Advertisement

The study found that artisanal and small-scale mining is generally recognised as a considerable source of revenue for millions of people in about 80 countries worldwide – mostly in the global south, namely sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Oceania, Central and South America – with some 150-million people currently depending on artisanal and small-scale mining for their livelihoods.

Further, despite its low productivity, it is believed that artisanal and small-scale mining contributed 15% to 20% of global nonfuel mineral production.

Up to 20% of the global gold supply is produced by the artisanal and small-scale mining sector, along with 80% of the global sapphire supply and 20% of global diamond supply.

In addition, the study found that 26% of global tantalum production and 25% of tin come from artisanal and small-scale miners.

“For many people in the world’s poorest countries, artisanal and small-scale mining is the only route out of poverty, or the sole way to boost meagre incomes when there are few job alternatives,” said IGF director Greg Radford.

In many countries, 70% to 80% of small-scale miners were informal, which underpins the sector’s poor performance and traps the majority of miners and communities in cycles of poverty and exclusion from legal protection and support, he added.

The number of artisanal and small-scale miners are estimations owing to gaps in data, with the activity often informal and operating illegally in several countries. Further, the significant migratory nature of the sector and informal workforce within countries, regions and commodities also made it difficult to pinpoint more accurate figures.

The data presented shows most operators are located in Asia, with a total average of at least 10.6-million in 2014, followed by Africa, with a total average of at least 9.9-million and Latin America with a total average of at least 1.4-million in 2014.

Two countries in Africa, namely the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudan, were home to more than one-million miners, along with one country in Asia, namely China, and none in Latin America.

There were four countries with an average of 500 000 to one-million miners in Africa in 2014 – Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali and Tanzania – but none in Asia or Latin America.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.323 1.138s - 616pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close