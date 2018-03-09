http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1320.40 $/oz Change: -5.56
Pt 953.00 $/oz Change: 3.49
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Antafolla|Johannesburg|Salta|Argentina Lithium & Energy Corporation|Energy|Environment|PROJECT|Roads|Argentina|Lithium Producer|Property Applications|Nikolaos Cacos|Salar De Antofalla|Salta
|Energy|Environment|PROJECT|Roads||||
antafolla|johannesburg|salta-city|argentina-lithium-energy-corporation|energy|environment|project|roads|argentina|lithium-producer|property-applications|nikolaos-cacos|salar-de-antofalla|salta
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Argentina Lithium adds a third lithium brine project to its portfolio

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Argentina Lithium adds a third lithium brine project to its portfolio

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

9th March 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
journalist

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Argentina Lithium & Energy Corporation is expanding its lithium project portfolio in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle by acquiring an additional 14 000 ha on the Salar de Antofalla, in Salta province.

The project, which will be the company’s third lithium brine project, includes a combination of 100%-owned property applications and properties with the option to earn 100% through a combination of cash payments and work commitments.

Advertisement

Argentina Lithium president and CEO Nikolaos Cacos says the project is located on one of the most sought-after salars in Argentina.

The Salar de Antofalla is about 150 km long and 5 km to 7 km wide, and is located at an elevation of 3 900 m. The salar is accessed by provincial highway 43 and unpaved roads, with the small town of Antafolla about 50 km to the south and the city of Salta about 500 km away.

Advertisement

Salar de Antofalla’s geological environment is similar to other salars in the Puna region where lithium and potash are found.

“Several other companies are exploring properties on the salar, including global lithium producer Abermarle,” reports Cacos, adding that previous operators of the Abermarle property delineated lithium in brines, which Abermarle believes will be certified as the largest lithium resource in Argentina.

Reported grades from Salar de Antofalla include 350 mg/ℓ lithium and 6 400 mg/ℓ potash.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.197 0.944s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close