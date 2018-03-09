Argentina Lithium adds a third lithium brine project to its portfolio

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Argentina Lithium & Energy Corporation is expanding its lithium project portfolio in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle by acquiring an additional 14 000 ha on the Salar de Antofalla, in Salta province.

The project, which will be the company’s third lithium brine project, includes a combination of 100%-owned property applications and properties with the option to earn 100% through a combination of cash payments and work commitments.

Argentina Lithium president and CEO Nikolaos Cacos says the project is located on one of the most sought-after salars in Argentina.

The Salar de Antofalla is about 150 km long and 5 km to 7 km wide, and is located at an elevation of 3 900 m. The salar is accessed by provincial highway 43 and unpaved roads, with the small town of Antafolla about 50 km to the south and the city of Salta about 500 km away.

Salar de Antofalla’s geological environment is similar to other salars in the Puna region where lithium and potash are found.

“Several other companies are exploring properties on the salar, including global lithium producer Abermarle,” reports Cacos, adding that previous operators of the Abermarle property delineated lithium in brines, which Abermarle believes will be certified as the largest lithium resource in Argentina.

Reported grades from Salar de Antofalla include 350 mg/ℓ lithium and 6 400 mg/ℓ potash.