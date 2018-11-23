Appeal against Galantas planning consent fails

http://www.miningweekly.com
23rd November 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

Aim- and TSX-V-listed Galantas Gold’s plans to bring the Omagh underground mine, in Northern Ireland, to commercial production received a major boost on Friday, when an appeal against its planning consent was dismissed.

The Court of Appeal on Friday ruled that the appeal had failed and confirmed the planning consent for an underground mine on the former openpit gold-mine site.

Galantas, which earlier in the day requested an Aim trading halt pending the judgement, resumed trading at 13:00 London time, with the stock soaring 35% to 8.48p a share.

The miner also confirmed that the proposed private placing of between £3.2-million and £4-million, or C$5.1-million and C$6.8-million, would proceed. The funding is required to bring the Omagh mine to commercial production.

The Omagh mine has started limited production of gold concentrate from feed produced in development of the underground Kearney vein.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

