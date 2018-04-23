http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1326.88 $/oz Change: -4.92
Pt 920.50 $/oz Change: -3.20
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Perth|Apollo|Apollo Minerals|Constellation Resources|Copper|Exploration|Projects|Resources|France|Spain|Apollo Minerals
Gold||Copper|Exploration|Projects|Resources||
gold|perth|apollo|apollo-minerals-company|constellation-resources|copper|exploration|projects|resources|france|spain|apollo-minerals
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Apollo plans IPO for Constellation subsidiary

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Apollo plans IPO for Constellation subsidiary

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

23rd April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Apollo Minerals announced plans to list its Fraser Range nickel/copper and gold assets on the Australian bourse through an initial public offering (IPO).

The separate listing of Apollo’s subsidiary Constellation Resources, would allow the company to focus its efforts on its Couflens tungsten/copper/gold and Aurenere projects, in France and Spain respectively.

Advertisement

The listing would also ensure that Constellation would have a dedicated management team and funding for exploration activities on the Fraser Range assets.

Constellation is expected to offer about 35-million new shares at a price of 20c each, to raise A$7-million.

Advertisement

Apollo’s Australian shareholders with at least 12 500 shares receive priority entitlement to subscribe for Constellation shares on a one-for-five basis.

Subscribers will also receive one free attaching listing option, with an exercise price of 20c each, expiring at the end of July 2021.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.515 1.226s - 309pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close