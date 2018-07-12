Another Prominent Hill win for Thiess

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Copper miner Oz Minerals has awarded project house CIMIC’s mining services provider Thiess, a A$112-million contract to provide stockpile rehandling services at the Prominent Hill mine, in South Australia.

Under the new five-year contract, Thiess will provide run-of-mine management, crusher feed and ore rehandling services to the mine.

The contract will start in August this year.

Thiess has been working at Prominent Hill since 2006, providing openpit mining services.