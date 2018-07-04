http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.97 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 13.73 Change: -0.05
Au 1256.16 $/oz Change: 10.90
Pt 840.00 $/oz Change: 19.90
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
LISBON|Strasbourg|Africa|Business|Africa|Angola|Corrupt Business Networks|Oil Prices|Oil Producer|Oil Sector|Joao Lourenco|Jose Eduardo Dos Santos
|Africa|Business|Africa|Angola||
lisbon|strasbourg|africa-company|business|africa|angola|corrupt-business-networks|oil-prices|oil-producer|oil-sector|joao-lourenco|jose-eduardo-dos-santos
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Angola to recover overseas funds by year-end, Lourenco says

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Angola to recover overseas funds by year-end, Lourenco says

4th July 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LISBON – Angola plans to start recovering large funds held by citizens in overseas accounts toward the end of the year under a law meant to repatriate cash that was illegally moved abroad, President Joao Lourenco said.

Lourenco said in December that the government wouldn’t ask any questions if wealthy Angolans return their funds and invest in the country, but he didn’t set a deadline for the moratorium. “We’re carrying out a real crusade against corruption and impunity with a focus on white-collar crime,” he said in a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday. “I’m sure that we will soon start to see the benefits of these measures.”

Advertisement

Since taking over as president in September after the 38-year rule of Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Lourenco has pledged to fight corruption and improve governance in Africa’s second-biggest oil producer. He’s also trying to diversify an economy that was crippled by the crude slump from mid-2014. Economic growth is expected to reach 2.2 percent this year as oil prices rise, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“While the weight of the oil sector on the overall economy has been reduced, it hasn’t been enough to overcome current imbalances or led to the diversification of the economy,” he said.

Advertisement

During the 15-minute speech, which was broadcast on the parliament’s website, Lourenco reiterated plans to sell stakes in state-owned companies and improve transparency in a range of sectors, including the diamond industry. Popularly known as “the terminator,” the 64-year-old is one of several African leaders who have put fighting graft at the center stage of their policies, pledging to dismantle corrupt business networks that have undermined state revenue.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.419 1.294s - 569pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close