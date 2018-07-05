http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1257.81 $/oz Change: -0.22
Pt 841.50 $/oz Change: 0.96
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|AngloGold Ashanti|Australia Michael Erickson|Building|Environment|flotation|Flow|Innovation|Mining|MinLog|PROJECT|Projects|Storage|Sustainable|System|Underground|Australia|Sunrise Dam|Equipment|Flow|Gold Miner|Solutions|Task Management|Traffic Management|Drilling|Operations|Proximity|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Building|Environment|flotation|Flow|Innovation|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Storage|Sustainable|System|Underground|||Equipment|Flow|Solutions||Drilling|Operations|Proximity||
gold|johannesburg|anglogold-ashanti|australia-michael-erickson|building|environment|flotation|flow-company|innovation|mining|minlog|project|projects|storage|sustainable|system|underground|australia-country|sunrise-dam|equipment|flow-industry-term|gold-miner|solutions|task-management|traffic-management|drilling|operations|proximity|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

AngloGold starts development of Vogue orebody to increase Sunrise Dam production

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

AngloGold starts development of Vogue orebody to increase Sunrise Dam production

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

AngloGold Ashanti’s Sunrise Dam gold mine, in Western Australia

5th July 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Development of the large, high-grade Vogue orebody at gold miner AngloGold Ashanti’s Sunrise Dam gold mine, in Western Australia, is now under way, with production expected to increase by 25% this year to about 300 000 oz.

This development follows the commissioning of the miner’s Recovery Enhance project at Sunrise, at a capital cost of about $28-million, which was successfully completed on time at the end of June.

Advertisement

The miner, on Thursday, mapped out a plan to sustain long-term production from the mine at between 300 000 oz/y and 350 000 oz/y, with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) at between $1 000/oz and $1 100/oz.

AISC includes capital expenditure of about $20-million for the float/fine-grind and tailings storage expansion.

Advertisement

Should AngloGold be able to fill the mill at four-million tonnes a year, up from the current three-million tonnes, at 3 g/t, at a 90% recovery and assuming a conversion rate of A$0.75 to the US dollar, senior VP for Australia Michael Erickson pointed out that this could result in highly cash generative mine.

The company will mix mined ore with ore held in stockpiles at the mine in an effort to keep the volume of the mine to mill at sufficiently high levels.

It will also mine the remainder of the Vogue orebody in a similar manner, mixing and matching lower- and higher-grade areas in a way that quarterly production would not only be uniform, but profitable.

This, he elaborated, makes Sunrise Dam “one of Australia’s most important gold mines and a cornerstone asset for the group”.

Erickson further said that, with a combination of innovation, strict capital discipline and incremental investment, AngloGold will see a “significant step up in production and a reduction in its AISC over time”.

This improvement pathway at Sunrise enables the miner to optimise the development of the orebody and achieve sustainable cash margins over the life-of-mine.

Included in its plan to sustain long-term production at Sunrise, is an investment into a flotation and fine-grind circuit in the processing plant, which was completed in June.

The rationale behind this investment, Erickson explained, was the gradual decrease in metallurgical recovery owing to the arsenic content of the ore.

With this circuit, the gold miner is aiming to achieve an average increase in recovery of between 8% and 10%.

While not currently concerned about the volume of the orebody, Erickson pointed out that a concern for the company is the challenge to convert that resource into reserves.

Meanwhile, in terms of the evolving mine strategy for Sunrise Dam, the miner has introduced reverse circulation (RC) drilling to the underground environment owing to the coarse nature of the mineralisation.

The RC drilling, Erickson explained, gives the miner a much larger sample volume metric, which he says is “much better from a sampling viewpoint to assist AngloGold in its estimation”.

The miner is also in the process of expanding the tailings storage facility, which will be completed later this year.

AngloGold has also implemented a new underground mine management system to drive its productivity at Sunrise even further, through building capacity for supporting the increased production targets at the gold mine.

The MineSuite system, provided by mineral solutions provider MinLog, will be deployed in stages, with the delivery of the first outcome expected as early as this month.

MineSuite will enable management, geologists, mining engineers, shift supervisors and operators to schedule, track, monitor and control operations.

MineSuite applications at Sunrise Dam will include activity planning and management, short interval control, task management and equipment allocation, material tracking and certification, proximity detection and traffic management, and ventilation control.

AngloGold, meanwhile, also noted that it continues to pursue strict capital discipline and high-return projects with relatively low capital expenditure, as it executes on its strategy to improve free cash flow generation and returns over time.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.185 0.998s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close