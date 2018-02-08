http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1310.72 $/oz Change: -19.58
Pt 971.00 $/oz Change: -18.51
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Johannesburg|ANGLO AMERICAN|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Papua New Guinea|Ok Tedi Mine|Highlands Pacific|Star Mountain|Craig Lennon|Drilling|West Sepik
|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT||||Drilling|
johannesburg|anglo-american-company|exploration|mining|project|papua-new-guinea|ok-tedi-mine|highlands-pacific-natural-feature|star-mountain|craig-lennon|drilling|west-sepik
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Anglo American withdraws from Highlands Pacific exploration JV

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Anglo American withdraws from Highlands Pacific exploration JV

8th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Highlands Pacific will regain 100% of its Star Mountain exploration tenements after global miner Anglo American announced it will not continue with the joint venture (JV) in Papua New Guinea.

In accordance with the terms of the JV, Anglo American will withdraw within 30 days and relinquish its vested 15% holding in the project.

Advertisement

MD Craig Lennon on Thursday expressed Highland’s disappointment that Anglo American had withdrawn its support for the JV, but said that the group’s involvement over the past three years had greatly enhanced the understanding of the geology of the tenements.

Since the establishment of the JV in February 2015, Anglo American has funded an extensive exploration programme, including two diamond drilling campaigns. The mining giant has spent a total of $38-million on the project, including a $10-million payment to Highlands Pacific for its initial entry into the project.

Advertisement

“We will now be free to introduce a new partner to continue exploration efforts,” he said.

The Star Mountain tenements are about 20 km north-east of the Ok Tedi mine in the West Sepik province of Papua New Guinea.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.445 1.349s - 313pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close