http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.20 Change: -0.12
R/$ = 12.48 Change: -0.15
Au 1321.29 $/oz Change: -4.46
Pt 921.00 $/oz Change: 2.16
 
Home / Sector News / PGMs← Back
Johannesburg|Rustenburg|Anglo American Platinum|Platinum|PROJECT|Projects|Royal Bafokeng Platinum
|Platinum|PROJECT|Projects|
johannesburg|rustenburg|anglo-american-platinum|platinum|project|projects|royal-bafokeng-platinum
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Amplats raises R390m to fund Maseve, Styldrift I projects

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Amplats raises R390m to fund Maseve, Styldrift I projects

25th April 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has successfully placed about 17.3-million Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) ordinary shares at R22.50 a share with qualifying investors, raising R390-million.

Amplats will use some of the proceeds to fund its share of the joint venture (JV) Maseve concentrator plant, which borders RBPlat’s Styldrift project and will treat its ore.

Advertisement

The remaining funds will be used to fund Rustenburg Platinum Mines’ (RPM’s) share of ongoing funding requirements in respect of the Bafokeng Rasimone platinum mine JV Styldrift I project.

Following the placing, Amplats will, through RPM, hold about 2.6% of RBPlat shares.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.734 1.512s - 619pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close