Altus enters sixth African country with new gold project

5th March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Africa-focused exploration project generator Altus Strategies' subsidiary Aeos Gold has been granted the Prikro gold exploration licence in the Prikro and Koun-Fao departments in eastern Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

The 369.5 km2 exploration licence targets Birimian meta-sedimentary greenstone gold deposits and marks Altus' entry into its sixth country on the continent.

The Prikro licence is also Altus' tenth gold project within its current portfolio of 16 exploration projects.

CEO Steven Poulton said Côte d'Ivoire was proven to be prospective for the discovery and development of world-class gold mines and has excellent infrastructure. Several major gold projects are in production or coming on stream in the near future, including Randgold's Tongon, Perseus' Yaoure and Newcrest's Bonikro mines.

However, while Côte d'Ivoire reportedly contains over 35% of the Birimian greenstone belts of West Africa, the country remains relatively underexplored.

"Our field teams are now making preparations to commence the first phase reconnaissance programme of mapping and sampling," said Poulton.

An initial first phase of reconnaissance exploration will be undertaken by the company's technical team. This programme will include initial mapping and sampling of high-priority targets as defined from the company's satellite imagery analysis and remote sensing work.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

