http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1317.74 $/oz Change: -0.90
Pt 960.00 $/oz Change: 8.09
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Johannesburg|Alrosa|Gas|Novatek|Raiffeisenbank|Rosbank|Bank Loans|Gas Assets|Gas Producer|Noncore Gas Assets|Alexey Philippovskiy
|Gas|||
johannesburg|alrosa-company|gas|novatek|raiffeisenbank|rosbank|bank-loans|gas-assets|gas-producer|noncore-gas-assets|alexey-philippovskiy
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alrosa uses gas sale proceeds to repay loans

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alrosa uses gas sale proceeds to repay loans

12th March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diamond miner Alrosa has used the proceeds of the cash sale of its gas assets to repay $450-million in bank loans.

The company announced on Monday that it had repaid a $250-million loan from Rosbank and a $200-million portion of its existing Raiffeisenbank loan, reducing its debt by more than 27% to $1.17-billion.

Advertisement

The early repayment of the loans would save Alrosa $9-million in interest payments, deputy CEO and CFO Alexey Philippovskiy said in a statement.

Russian non-State gas producer Novatek last month won a 30-billion-rouble bid for Alrosa’s two noncore gas assets.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.225 1.314s - 251pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close