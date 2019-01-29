Alrosa unearths 191ct diamond at Udachny

Russian diamond miner Alrosa has discovered its largest rough diamond in about two-and-a-half years, with the Udachnaya kimberlite pipe earlier this month delivering a 191.46 ct stene.

The 40 mm by 31 mm by 20 mm diamond was extracted at the processing plant No 12 of Udachny mining and processing division.

The mined diamond is transparent, with a slight yellowish tinge.

"Such large gem-quality discoveries, weighing more than 100 ct, confirm that there are many unique precious minerals in the reserves of the Udachnaya kimberlite pipe. Since the beginning of the development in 1967, the pipe has given hundreds of large diamonds to our company. In the near future, this rare specimen will go to the United Selling Organization for the detailed study and evaluation," United Sales Organization director Evgeny Agureev said on Tuesday.

The apipe was discovered in 1955, it is among the largest primary diamond deposits both in Yakutia and abroad.