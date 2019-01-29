http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.63 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.66 Change: 0.00
Au 1308.41 $/oz Change: 8.04
Pt 817.86 $/oz Change: 4.94
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Alrosa|Diamonds|Mining|Pipe|Diamond Miner|Mining|Evgeny Agureev|Pipe
Diamonds|Mining|Pipe|||Pipe
alrosa-company|diamonds|mining|pipe-company|diamond-miner|mining-industry-term|evgeny-agureev|pipe
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alrosa unearths 191ct diamond at Udachny

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alrosa unearths 191ct diamond at Udachny

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

The Udachnaya No 12 plant.

29th January 2019

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Russian diamond miner Alrosa has discovered its largest rough diamond in about two-and-a-half years, with the Udachnaya kimberlite pipe earlier this month delivering a 191.46 ct stene.

The 40 mm by 31 mm by 20 mm diamond was extracted at the processing plant No 12 of Udachny mining and processing division.

Advertisement

The mined diamond is transparent, with a slight yellowish tinge.

"Such large gem-quality discoveries, weighing more than 100 ct, confirm that there are many unique precious minerals in the reserves of the Udachnaya kimberlite pipe. Since the beginning of the development in 1967, the pipe has given hundreds of large diamonds to our company. In the near future, this rare specimen will go to the United Selling Organization for the detailed study and evaluation," United Sales Organization director Evgeny Agureev said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The apipe was discovered in 1955, it is among the largest primary diamond deposits both in Yakutia and abroad.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:3.009 3.885s - 569pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close