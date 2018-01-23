http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1338.02 $/oz Change: 7.36
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: -11.20
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
DRC|Johannesburg|Africa|Alphamin Resources|Gerald Metals|Industrial|Industrial Development Corporation|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Tremont Master Holdings|Underground|Africa|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|South Africa|Resource Lending
DRC||Africa|Industrial|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Underground|Africa|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC||
drc|johannesburg|africa-company|alphamin-resources|gerald-metals-company|industrial|industrial-development-corporation|mining|project|resources|tremont-master-holdings|underground|africa|democratic-republic-of-congo|drc-country|south-africa|resource-lending
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alphamin raises C$56m to develop DRC tin project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alphamin raises C$56m to develop DRC tin project

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Bisie Tin project, North Kivu, DRC

23rd January 2018

By: Schalk Burger
Creamer Media Contributing Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Tin miner Alphamin Resources has raised C$56-million, or about $44.3-million, through the issue of nearly 175-million shares at C$0.32 a share to continue the development of the Bisie tin project, in North Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The offering included the private placement of 89.14-million shares to raise C$28.5-million, as well as a nonbrokered private placement of 85.86-million shares to raise C$27.5-million.

Advertisement

Further, the company converted $1.22-million of debt due to Sprott Private Resource Lending and Barak Fund, which arose in connection with a previously announced credit facility of up to $80-million, into 4.75-million shares.

“The willingness of the lenders to accept fees in [shares] demonstrates an alignment in objectives and commitment to the project. The nonbrokered private placement comprises a subscription for 84.26-million [shares] at the issue price by Alphamin’s 44.65% shareholder, Tremont Master Holdings, and a subscription for 1.60-million [shares] at the issue price by the Adansonia PE Opportunities.”

Advertisement

The company had drawn down $10-milllion of the credit facility by meeting all of the conditions precedent for the initial draw.

Following an amendment to the credit facility, $25-million will become available to Alphamin under the credit facility following the satisfaction of certain additional conditions, including, besides others, the completion of the private placements described above.

Access to draw down the remaining $45-million of the credit facility will require meeting additional conditions precedent, including, besides others, an additional equity raise of $7-million.

Meanwhile, Alphamin has raised a further $6.6-million from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of South Africa. The IDC has approval to invest $13.7-million in the Bisie project to maintain its 14.25% shareholding in Alphamin’s 80.75%-owned subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining.

Further, Alphamin has also entered into a five-year offtake agreement with nonferrous and precious metals trading company Gerald Metals for 100% of the tin concentrate produced at the project.

The Bisie underground mine is expected to produce about 10 000 t/y of tin over a 12-year mine life.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.167 0.868s - 249pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close