http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.32 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 13.02 Change: -0.03
Au 1299.11 $/oz Change: 0.75
Pt 905.50 $/oz Change: -1.59
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Alphamin completes $25m drawdown

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Alphamin completes $25m drawdown

8th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX-V- and JSE-listed Alphamin Resources has completed a $25-million drawdown under its previously announced credit facility of up to $80-million.

In addition, the company reported on Friday that it converted $3.40-million of debt due to Sprott Private Resource Lending, Barak Fund and the company’s 44.86% shareholder, Tremont Master Holdings, in connection with the credit agreement, into 17.39-million common shares of the company.

Advertisement

The common shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a minimum hold period of four months one day from the date of issuance, expiring on October 8.

Meanwhile, the company noted that, on March 28, a revised mining code was published in the official gazette in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), becoming law following the signing in by DRC President Joseph Kabila.

Advertisement

Based on the revised code, it appears that Alphamin could be subject to a higher royalty rate of 3.5% payable to the DRC, up from 2%, and potentially higher taxes, as a result of a reduction in tax deductible expenses.

The company noted that article 220 of the revised mining code states that companies developing projects in infrastructure-poor provinces, may be able to take advantage of certain exemptions.

Alphamin is developing its Bisie tin mine, in North Kivu, in the DRC and may qualify for such exemptions.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.259 3.004s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close