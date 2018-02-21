Alexander Mining forms partnership with Turkish firm

http://www.miningweekly.com
21st February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed mining and mineral processing technology company Alexander Mining has executed a commercial and technical partnership agreement with Turkey’s Proses Mühendislik, Danışmanlık, İnşaat ve Tasarım (Proses), which may result in the use of the company’s proprietary processing technologies and know-how in the Middle East.

The agreement covers the terms and conditions of the use of Alexander’s MetaLeach technology and appropriate partnership success fees, where due, for introductions made by Proses.

"Proses is a highly regarded mineral processing consultancy with a strong presence in a part of the world that is highly prospective for our technology.  We very much look forward to working together for mutual benefit," Alexander CEO Martin Rosser said.

Proses has proposed to design and construct a 100 000 t/y to 300 000 t/y semi industrial scale processing plant (SISP) either in Turkey or in Iran, subject to securing the necessary funding. 

Alexander said that zinc oxide projects, especially in the Hakkari and Kayseri regions of Turkey and in Iran, were a particular focus, but copper projects were also of interest.

Proses would investigate a possible SISP at the Mehdiabad zinc/lead/silver project in Iran, where it has a role in development planning.

Mehdiabad, is a mixed oxide/sulphide deposit with some sulphide sections containing zinc carbonates in the host. It is potentially one of the world's largest zinc mines, which the State-owned Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organisation (IMIDRO) expects to go on stream in the next four years.

In March 2017, IMIDRO said it had signed a deal with a consortium of six private companies, led by Iran's Mobin Mining and Construction Company for the project's development. Mehdiabad has 154-million tonnes of proven reserves, according to IMIDRO, with an exploration target of 700-million tonnes.

Alexander said it would receive a gross sales revenue royalty on the value of the SISP product. Subject to the results of the SISP, Alexander would negotiate with the project owners a technology licence agreement for the use of its MetaLeach technology.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

