Alcoa Canada workers' union rejects contract offer

BENGALURU – Unionised workers at Alcoa Corp's aluminium smelter in Becancour, Quebec rejected the company's latest contract offer.

About 80% of the workers rejected the contract offer but the president of the local steelworker's union urged the company to continue negotiations.

The company and United Steelworkers had agreed in November to resume contract talks with a government-appointed conciliator.

Becancour produces 430 000 metric tonnes of aluminium annually. Alcoa owns 74.95% of Becancour with Rio Tinto Alcan holding 25.05%.