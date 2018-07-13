AfriTin remains focused on Uis development

http://www.miningweekly.com
13th July 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Aim-listed AfriTin Mining remains focused on producing the first tin concentrate at its Uis mine, in Namibia, in the second half of this year.

CEO Anthony Viljoen noted in a statement on Friday that there are many initiatives the company plans to complete at the mine in the short to medium term.

“We will continue the upgrading of the current pilot plant operation into a producer of 65 t/m of tin concentrate. The directors believe the cash flows and testwork conducted over the course of this development will allow the company to construct a significant knowledge base to advance towards a bankable feasibility study.

“From there, we will look to expand the plant production of up to 5 000 t/y of tin concentrate.

“In addition to this, once initial production at the Uis pilot plant commences, the board's intention is to gain a more detailed understanding of the Uis orebody through a detailed exploration programme and thereafter map out a long-term mine plan,” he added.

AfriTin’s board believes the Uis mine has the resources to be a long-life operation.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

