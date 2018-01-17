AfriTin marks progress at Uis mine

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed tin miner AfriTin Mining has acquired the entire front-end crushing component for the processing circuit of the Phase 1 processing plant at the company’s Uis tin mine, in Namibia.

The equipment includes a jaw crusher, three cone crushers, stacking and conveying equipment and an electrical switchgear.

AfriTin has also appointed Namibia-based engineering firm Crushplant and Utility Spares to match the equipment to the required specifications and associated installation at the mine site.

Further, the company’s engineering team kicked off work on the ancillary infrastructure for the plant, using high-resolution satellite imagery to identify, design and start construction of the plant site.

“I am pleased to be in a position to provide such a significant and positive operational update for the company, at such an early stage in its development,” said CEO Anthony Viljoen in a note published Wednesday.