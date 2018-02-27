http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1318.26 $/oz Change: -19.80
Pt 986.00 $/oz Change: -18.31
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Johannesburg|African Rainbow Minerals|Financial|Dwarsrivier Mine
|Financial|
johannesburg|african-rainbow-minerals|financial|dwarsrivier-mine
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

African Rainbow Minerals expects to swing back into the black in H1

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

African Rainbow Minerals expects to swing back into the black in H1

27th February 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) expects its earnings a share for the six months to December 31 to improve to between 912c and 930c, compared with the basic loss a share of 134c reported for the six months to December 31, 2016.

The prior period's basic loss included a R711-million attributable impairment of the Nkomati assets; a R734-million attributable impairment of the Modikwa assets; and a R422-million impairment loss within the Assmang joint venture, related to the sale of Dwarsrivier mine.

Advertisement

Headline earnings for the first half of the current financial year have been positively affected by an increase in average realised dollar commodity prices for most of the commodities that ARM produces, which was partly offset by a stronger average realised rand/dollar exchange rate.

Headline earnings a share were expected to increase by between 10% and 16% to between 986c and 1 037c.

Advertisement

The company's interim financial results will be released on March 16.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.114 0.86s - 249pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close