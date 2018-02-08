http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1310.72 $/oz Change: -19.58
Pt 971.00 $/oz Change: -18.51
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Cape Town|Gold|Africa|Barrick Gold|Evolution Mining|La Mancha Group|Mining|Projects|Sawiris|Africa|Gold Producers|Mid-tier Producers|Andrew Wray|Naguib Sawiris|Sébastien De Montessus|Central Asia|Latin America|West Africa
Gold|Africa|Mining|Projects||Africa|||
cape-town|gold|africa-company|barrick-gold|evolution-mining|la-mancha-group|mining|projects|sawiris|africa|gold-producers|mid-tier-producers|andrew-wray|naguib-sawiris|sbastien-de-montessus|central-asia|latin-america-region|west-africa
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

African gold miner Endeavour would rather be agile than huge

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

African gold miner Endeavour would rather be agile than huge

8th February 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

CAPE TOWN – Endeavour Mining one of the fastest-growing gold producers in Africa, says bigger isn’t always better.

"One of the reasons the majors have failed over the years is they’ve built such large corporate teams that the decision-making processes within those organizations is so slow," CEO Sebastien De Montessus said in an interview in Cape Town. "Being able to remain quite lean gives you the agility to move and to take the right decisions whatever happens to the market."

Advertisement

Endeavour produced 663 000 oz in 2017 from six projects in West Africa. The company will commission two new mines in the next 2 1/2 years, but does not intend to grow beyond 900 000 oz/y and five to seven projects, De Montessus said.

"The more assets you have, the less efficient you are because management is then de-focused and diluted.”

Advertisement

A potential tie-up with Acacia Mining in 2016 would have made Endeavour one of the biggest gold producers in Africa but collapsed when the merger didn’t get support from Acacia’s controlling shareholder, Barrick Gold, De Montessus said. The CEO is open to other mergers or acquisitions but says his firm doesn’t need to do another deal.

"We don’t need to acquire for growth but we will remain very opportunistic," he said.

Endeavour benefits from the support of Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, who acquired 30% in 2015 through his La Mancha Group and brought in De Montessus as chief executive.

La Mancha, of which De Montessus is also a director, hired Acacia’s former CFO Andrew Wray in November to invest in gold projects in Latin America and Central Asia. Sawiris also acquired 31% of Australian producer Evolution Mining in 2015, again with help from De Montessus, and the pair are seeking to build a global portfolio of mid-tier producers.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.195 1.085s - 312pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close