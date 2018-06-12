Acacia reports vehicle-related fatality at Tanzania mine

An employee of one of LSE-listed Acacia Mining’s contractors at the North Mara mine, in Tanzania, has died following an accident on Monday.

Sadock Tindahinile passed away as a result of an accident involving a reversing vehicle at the Gokona deposit at the mine.

There were no other injuries reported and investigations into the accident are under way.



