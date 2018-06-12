Acacia reports vehicle-related fatality at Tanzania mine

An employee of one of LSE-listed Acacia Mining’s contractors at the North Mara mine, in Tanzania, has died following an accident on Monday.
Sadock Tindahinile passed away as a result of an accident involving a reversing vehicle at the Gokona deposit at the mine.
There were no other injuries reported and investigations into the accident are under way.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here