Acacia Mining says valuing Tanzania mines for possible sale

LONDON – Gold miner Acacia Mining confirmed on Friday it had begun to value its Tanzanian operations for a potential sale after expressions of interest from Chinese buyers.

"The company is engaging with a small number of potential investors, the process remains at a very early stage and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached," the London-listed miner said in a statement.

Advertisement



Reuters reported on Friday that China's Shandong Gold Mining and Zijin Mining Group were in separate talks with Acacia to form a joint venture for its Tanzania mines.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here