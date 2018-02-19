http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.47 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 11.66 Change: -0.03
Au 1347.69 $/oz Change: -12.78
Pt 1013.00 $/oz Change: 1.89
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Barrick Gold|Copper|Export|Financial|Mining|Tanzania|Acacia Mining|Operations|West Tanzania
Gold||Copper|Export|Financial|Mining|Tanzania||Operations|
gold|johannesburg|barrick-gold|copper|export|financial|mining|tanzania|acacia-mining|operations|west-tanzania
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Acacia considers selling stake in Tanzania operations

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Acacia considers selling stake in Tanzania operations

19th February 2018

By: Schalk Burger
Creamer Media Contributing Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Tanzanian gold miner Acacia Mining is considering the possible sale of a stake in some or all of its Tanzanian operations.

“The company is engaging with a small number of potential investors, the process remains at a very early stage and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached. Acacia Mining confirms that it has not received an approach from any third parties to acquire shares in the company,” it said in a release.

Advertisement

Acacia continues to support the ongoing negotiations between the Government of Tanzania and Barrick Gold – Acacia’s majority shareholder – to identify a detailed proposal to present to Acacia for review.

“Acacia remains committed to shareholder value and evaluates all opportunities against strict strategic and financial criteria. Any transaction will be pursued only if it is determined by the board to be in the best interests of all shareholders.”

Advertisement

Acacia Mining has three producing gold mines in north-west Tanzania, but its operations in the country have been severely impacted on by a ban on the export of gold and copper ore.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.637 2.362s - 621pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close